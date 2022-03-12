Fylde Sinfonia will play Fairhaven Methodist Church on Saturday, March 26 and feature the following works: Mozart’s Overture, La Clemenza di Tito;

Praeludium by Jarnefelt; Serenade for strings by Wiren; Miniature Suite for small orchestra by Coates; the Old Wine in New Bottles wind ensemble by Jacob; and Haydn’s Symphony No103 ‘Drumroll’

Fylde Sinfonia conductor Peter Buckley

The concert starts at 7.30pm and admission is £7, pay at the door, with free entry for under 16s, and conductor Peter Buckley said: “We will be donating all profits from the concert to the Disaster Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”