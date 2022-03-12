Fylde Sinfonia concert to help Ukrainian refugees
A concert in Fylde later this month will raise funds to help Ukrainian refugees.
Fylde Sinfonia will play Fairhaven Methodist Church on Saturday, March 26 and feature the following works: Mozart’s Overture, La Clemenza di Tito;
Praeludium by Jarnefelt; Serenade for strings by Wiren; Miniature Suite for small orchestra by Coates; the Old Wine in New Bottles wind ensemble by Jacob; and Haydn’s Symphony No103 ‘Drumroll’
The concert starts at 7.30pm and admission is £7, pay at the door, with free entry for under 16s, and conductor Peter Buckley said: “We will be donating all profits from the concert to the Disaster Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”
Fylde Sinfonia is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and will also has two performance dates in St Annes lined up for June – at the Jubilee launch at Ashton Gardens ion June 2 and at Church Road Methodist Church on June 25.