A huge mural of Blackpool football legend Jimmy Armfield is now "lit up for the world to see".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The impressive mural in Bloomfield Road was unveiled on the gable end of the Armfield Club in 2022 after supporters raised £10,000 to cover the costs.

The huge mural to legendary player Jimmy Armfield is now illuminated at night | Armfield Club

The eye-catching tribute is now even more impressive after lights were fitted - with Jimmy and his tangerine jersey now a proud beacon for Seasiders making their way to the stadium on match days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy, who served as Blackpool's club captain for a decade, died in 2018 aged 82 having played for the Seasiders his entire football career in which he racked up 627 appearances and scored six goals between 1954 and 1971.

The eye-catching tribute to Jimmy is now illuminated in the evenings after lights were installed last week. | Armfield Club

The Blackpool-born right back also played for England and was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad. After retiring from playing he managed Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United before later working as a BBC Radio Five Live pundit.

In 2020, supporters opened the Armfield Club and raised around £10,000 to dedicate the gable end of the building to Jimmy.