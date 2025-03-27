Huge mural of Blackpool FC legend Jimmy Armfield now "lit up for the world to see"

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 27th Mar 2025, 15:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A huge mural of Blackpool football legend Jimmy Armfield is now "lit up for the world to see".

The impressive mural in Bloomfield Road was unveiled on the gable end of the Armfield Club in 2022 after supporters raised £10,000 to cover the costs.

The huge mural to legendary player Jimmy Armfield is now illuminated at nightplaceholder image
The huge mural to legendary player Jimmy Armfield is now illuminated at night | Armfield Club

The eye-catching tribute is now even more impressive after lights were fitted - with Jimmy and his tangerine jersey now a proud beacon for Seasiders making their way to the stadium on match days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Jimmy, who served as Blackpool's club captain for a decade, died in 2018 aged 82 having played for the Seasiders his entire football career in which he racked up 627 appearances and scored six goals between 1954 and 1971.

The eye-catching tribute to Jimmy is now illuminated in the evenings after lights were installed last week.placeholder image
The eye-catching tribute to Jimmy is now illuminated in the evenings after lights were installed last week. | Armfield Club

Keep ahead of all breaking Blackpool news - sign up to our Gazette newsletter

The Blackpool-born right back also played for England and was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad. After retiring from playing he managed Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United before later working as a BBC Radio Five Live pundit.

In 2020, supporters opened the Armfield Club and raised around £10,000 to dedicate the gable end of the building to Jimmy.

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice