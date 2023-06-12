Sue Shakespeare, from Lytham, is taking on the 100km ‘Ultra Challenges’ in the Lake District in June and Thames Path Challenge in September in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support to help raise vital funds for people living with cancer.

The mum-of-three is busy in training, walking around 130km every week in preparation for the hikes which will both continuously cover 62-miles in around 26 to 28 hours.

Sue started her fundraising in 2017, when she completed a Macmillan Mighty Hike with a friend who was walking in memory of her dad, who had sadly passed away from lung cancer.

Since then, she has completed five Macmillan Mighty Hikes in the Lake District – 130 miles – in total.

However, during that time, Sue was bitten by the hiking and fundraising bug and has set her sights on bigger and tougher tests in the form of ‘Ultra Challenges’.

Sue said: “Mighty Hikes are just such brilliant events. You meet some wonderful people and walk in some beautiful scenery, whilst doing something worthwhile for a such a wonderful cause.

“However, I soon found I wanted to complete the circuit quicker, and raise more money, and then 26 miles wasn’t long enough for me! I simply wanted a bigger challenge and that’s when I decided to try an Ultra Challenge.

“I just love the enormity of these challenges. Watching the sun set, walking through the night, seeing the sunrise and the wonder of seeing the finishing line coming into view, which is just incredible.”

In 2021, Sue completed the 100km South Coast Ultra Challenge, and then the Yorkshire 100km event and also the Chilterns Ultra Challenge (50km) the following year.

Overall, since Sue started supporting Macmillan in 2017, she has raised £12,500 in total, which would fund a Macmillan nurse for 378 hours, pay for 36 Macmillan grants or enable Macmillan to answer 735 calls to its free telephone support line.

And now Sue has already raised £845 towards her latest £2,000 Ultra Challenge target.

Sue, who has now vowed to try and complete all 14 Ultra Challenges, added: “They are so special I can’t wait and I’m so excited it’s keeping me awake at night!

"The atmosphere and camaraderie is fantastic, with all the other walkers you meet in their Macmillan t-shirts, creates a special bond between us as we’re all supporting the same cause, Macmillan, which helps and cares for those we love.

“Sadly, I know an awful of people who have been affected by cancer and also the wonderful support they have had from Macmillan, so I just want to try and give something back. This is my way of saying ‘thank you’ and, the further I walk, the more money I can raise for Macmillan to continue the great work they do supporting people affected by cancer, when they need it most. And for as long as I can walk, I will continue to fundraise for Macmillan.”

