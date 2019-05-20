Mum's call for better crossings after daughter, eight, hit by car on 'dangerous' Blackpool road

The mother of a young girl who was knocked off her bike by a car on her way to school has vowed to campaign for better crossings in the area.

Rachel Schofield’s daughter was hit by the car on Hawes Side Lane on Thursday morning.

Hawes Side Lane, where the young girl was hit by a car

The eight-year-old Hawes Side Academy pupil had been crossing the road at a lollipop lady just after the Yeadon Way bridge when Rachel says the car came around the corner and collided with her bike.

“When you go under that bridge, drivers aren’t aware there’s going to be a lollipop lady around the corner, and so they are not given warning to slow down,” Rachel, 30, said.

“I think that part of the road in the mornings and evenings is very dangerous because there’s no form of crossing, no zebra crossing and no proper lights or signs. There’s children crossing and there’s nothing there.

“I don’t know why the council has not done something sooner.”

Rachel’s daughter suffered cuts and bruises to her legs, and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for a check-up.

Rachel said: “The car that hit my daughter slammed the breaks on. If they didn’t stop when they did it would have been a whole lot worse than it was.

“I was absolutely panicked, shocked and anxious. All I got was ‘your little girl has been hit by a car’. You think the worst.

“I want to raise awareness and make it safer for the children because I don’t think a lollipop lady is enough. There needs to be more warnings and there needs to be signs up.”

Police said the accident on Hawes Side Lane on Thursday was not being treated as a crime and that no arrests had been made.