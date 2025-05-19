Mum hits out at Aldi for implementing 'booze ban' on parents shopping with children

A Lancashire mum has hit out at Aldi after the supermarket refused to sell her alcohol because she was shopping with her teenage daughter.

Mum Jill Bowen was furious when a sales assistant at the new Lytham store in Preston Road explained she would not be going home with her carton of sangria.

Why? Because the Aldi worker told her he believed she was buying the booze for her 15-year-old daughter.

Jill was incensed at the suggestion. She abandoned her food shop at the check-out and stormed out of the store in protest, taking her business to rivals Lidl instead.

What does Aldi say about the booze ban?

A spokesperson from Aldi said: “Like all responsible retailers, we operate a Challenge 25 policy at all of our stores and encourage our colleagues to apply this to any customers purchasing age-restricted products whether these are for themselves or for others.”

Aldi was approached for confirmation on whether its alcohol sales policy prohibits the sale of alcohol to adults/parents accompanied to the store by children.

But Aldi told the Blackpool Gazette and Lancashire Post that it would not be commenting further.

“Total madness”

“My daughter wasn’t remotely interested in the sangria either, said Jill. “It’s total madness. I left my shopping there and then and went straight over to Lidl.”

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland. “Like all responsible retailers, we operate a Challenge 25 policy at all of our stores and encourage our colleagues to apply this to any customers purchasing age-restricted products whether these are for themselves or for others.”

But after calling Aldi customer service, Jill was told it is indeed Aldi policy not to serve alcohol to ANY adult accompanied by children.

“I rang customer service and they said it’s Aldi UK policy and procedure to not serve any alcohol to an adult who is accompanied by a child.”

Like other supermarkets, the store operates a Challenge 25 policy which means anyone who is purchasing alcohol and looks under the age of 25 must show ID.

But it appears the decision is ultimately up to the cashier, as others say they were able to buy alcohol from the same store without issue when shopping with children.

After sharing her frustration on a local Facebook group, Jill discovered she was not the only parent to be refused alcohol or other products when shopping with children.

“I don’t think I’d ever be able to buy alcohol if this happened to me as I’m always with one of my children?,” said Sarah Oliver.

Jane Haynes added: “Got challenged in Asda with my 24 year old daughter who didn’t have her ID with her and we had to walk out empty handed!”

Mum Jennifer Taylor shared her own nightmare shopping experience, saying: “I was refused stick on nails from the Factory Shop because I had my 11-year-old with me. They thought I was buying them for her, apparently the glue is the problem?”

“I got refused a scratch card from Morrisons once because I asked my kid to pick a number!” said Lisa Whiteside.

‘Jobsworth’? Or following the law?

Jill was met with divided opinion when she shared her experience online. Many were critical of Aldi and believed the staff member had been overly cautious, while others commended the shop worker for using his discretion.

Ray Hawkins explained: “They are not a "jobsworth" they are sticking to the guidelines. These places often get audited by "mystery shoppers". There are heavy penalties for those who don't comply.”

Lisa Baker agreed, adding: “Sadly not a jobsworth, just a shop assistant who doesn’t want a criminal record, lose their job and be fined a months wage.”

What is the LAW?

For under 18s

It is against the law:

To buy, or attempt to buy, alcohol if you’re under 18

For an adult to buy, or attempt to buy, alcohol for someone under 18

To sell alcohol to anyone under the age of 18

Retailers can refuse the sale of alcohol to an adult if they’re accompanied by a child and the shop worker thinks the alcohol is being bought for the child. And the police have the power to confiscate any alcohol they believe will be drunk by someone under-18 in a public place.

There are some limited exceptions that allow under-18s to drink alcohol at home, and for over-16s to consume (but not buy) alcohol with a meal in some licensed premises.