MP's plea for new Lytham St Annes coastguard vehicle

He wants them to ensure Lytham St Annes coastguard has access to a second off-road vehicle, to ensure emergency workers are able to reach casualties on the sands.

Three people have lost their lives, in two separate incidents, over the past two years.

Mr Menzies is clear every effort should be made to ensure these tragedies are not repeated.

The current only vehicle available to Lytham St Annes Coastguard. Picture: Lytham St Annes Coastguard.

“We have a beautiful coastline and some amazing spots to enjoy a day at the seaside.

“But the tides can be dangerous and too many times, in recent memory, people have come to enjoy a day and the beach and not made it home.”

Mr Menzies has already approached HM Coastguard to request a second off-road vehicle.

He has now asked Ministers to intervene in a bid to save lives.

He said: “HM Coastguard says alternative vehicles are available in Southport and Fleetwood.

“But on a busy summer day both of these stations are more than an hour away.

“When every second counts you need to have the resources close to hand, to get lifesavers onto the beach before it is too late.”

Mr Menzies believes Fylde’s unique location strengthens the case for this crucial investment.

He said: “When you add in the fact Lytham St Annes crews are often responding to emergency calls in Blackpool it is clear to me a second off-road vehicle would make a massive difference.

“Our local coastguard crews do a fantastic job, with a high workload in the summer months.

“I want to make sure they have every tool at their disposal so when the emergency call comes in they are ready.

“We are not talking about a huge sum of money here but it is spending which could ultimately save a life.”

