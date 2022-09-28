MP Paul Maynard's garden competition proves such a success it's set to grow

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard presented prizes to the winners of his first Thornton Cleveleys Best Garden Competition.

The competition opened in July this year with judging taking place in August and based on the Royal Horticultural Society’s criteria.

All 10 shortlisted gardens were visited by Paul and his team, with the competing gardens split into large and small categories, with an overall winner.

Overall winner Elizabeth Frazer is presented with her prise by Paul Maynard MP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul said: “I had the idea during lockdown as I began to spend more time in my garden and I was noticing others were too.

"I wanted to trial the idea so limited the competition to the FY5 postcode area with in my constituency.

"We split the competition to ensure that those with a garden of any size or those with perhaps just a balcony could apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth Frazer's garden really impressed Paul Maynard MP.

"I was pleased that people entered their gardens and I enjoyed visiting each and everyone meeting constituents in the process.

"This is definitely something I’ll aim to do again next year and this time open it up to the whole constituency.”

Elizabeth Frazer, winner of the Large Garden category and overall winner, said: “I really didn’t expect to get short listed at all. It made me feel very proud for working hard and being recognised for it. It’s even given me the inspiration to join the Royal Horticultural Society.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joan Hughes winner of the Best Small Garden, said: “It was a joy to enter, it kept up my wellbeing and boosted my confidence ever so much. Everybody should enter.

Small garden category winner Joan Hughes receives her prize from Paul Maynard MP.

"To know that I came first was unbelievable, I always thought of it not so special, but to come out on top makes me feel I truly have the knack for creating a wonderful space.

"I will be spending my voucher prize on something that will remind me of the competition – perhaps a nice ornament for the garden!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition was sponsored by Burnside Garden Centre, where the presentations took place and who supplied vouchers for the winners.