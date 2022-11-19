MP Menzies keen to explore new air links to Northern Ireland from Blackpool Airport

Mr Menzies welcomed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris to the Squires Gate Lane airfield.

The Minister met with Enterprise Zone leaders as well as visiting the control tower at Blackpool. He was given an update on the masterplan for the airport, including proposals for maintenance and aircraft painting facilities on site.

Talk, however, also turned to how commercial passenger services could be restarted.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris (left) with Fylde MP Mark Menzies at Blackpool Airport.

Mr Menzies said: “The air link between Blackpool and Northern Ireland has a long history. It was the last destination served when passenger flights ended more than seven years ago.

“Given that, it seems a logical place to start, to explore how that link can be restored.

“The Secretary of State is keen to improve connectivity between the North West and Northern Ireland and really understands the huge potential Blackpool Airport has.”

The airport currently has no passenger terminal but Mr Menzies believes a way could be found to accommodate smaller flights.

He said: “With some creative thinking and will, locally and in Government, this is something we can deliver.

“When it comes to resuming commercial flights we have to start somewhere and to look what could be achieved within the existing set up.”

Mr Menzies and the Secretary of State were both interested to hear how Government could support new flights.

Mr Menzies said: “The Union Connectivity Review made clear the need to expand the number of Passenger Service Obligation (PSO) flights, to improve links.

“Given the costs of using Manchester or Liverpool, and the time it takes to get through those big airports, Blackpool seems ideal.

“I want the Government to look at changing the rules, to allow PSO connections between regions, something that could really benefit Blackpool.

“The team at Blackpool is forward thinking, looking at hydrogen and electric power for commuter flights. There seems to me to be an opportunity to adopt that new technology and to create new links for the region.”

