MP Cat Smith meets Health Minister over breast screening not coming to Fleetwood

Cat Smith met the Health Minister

The North Lancashire & South Cumbria Breast Screening Service, run by the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, have confirmed they are unable to move the mobile vans from their current positions in Lytham, Blackpool and Lancaster.

It means women in Fleetwood and Wyre, a large number of whom don’t have access to cars, are having to travel miles for screening.

Ms Smith said of her meeting with the minister: "In particular I highlighted my concerns that above all, this is about health inequality.

Carol Dickinson raised concerns and set up a Facebook group

"Where there is deprivation, there is poor health and its in these areas that we need more services, not less.

"I’m really concerned this decision has been driven by having to hit Department of Health targets.

"More women attend appointments in affluent areas and therefore siting the mobile breast screening unit in Lytham gives the impression the service is reaching more people.

"I’m also very worried that this service is being staffed by agency clinicians who I’m told, don’t want to come all the way to Fleetwood. It’s not right that the health of thousands of women should be compromised by a staffing issue."

\She said the minister told her he will contact the health trust and in the meantime she was set to meet representatives of the hospital trust today.

Fleetwood woman Carol Dickinson, 66, of Kemp Street, set up the Facebook group, Bring the Mobile Breast Screening unit to Fleetwood and Wyre, after she was told the mobile service would not be coming to the town.

She said: "Some women have been forced to take three buses for appointments and women from Fleetwood have even been asked to attend screenings in Lancaster."

Leanne Coulson, interim head of Department for North Lancashire & South Cumbria Breast Screening Service said: “The health and wellbeing of all women in the Fleetwood and Poulton areas remains of upmost importance to our service.

“Many ladies from these areas have attended but we are fully aware of the transport difficulties faced by many others when being invited elsewhere for screening and the effect on attendance. At this current time, we are not able to move the vans to Fleetwood or Poulton, please be reassured we are looking at ways of moving the mobiles vans to both sites if possible.

"In the meantime, we have screening vans at Lytham Health Centre, Palatine Leisure Centre and Royal Lancaster Infirmary.”