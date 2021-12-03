MP and pupils unite in calling for action at Wrea Green traffic blackspot

The children have designed posters urging drivers to take care after a cyclist was injured in a collision outside Ribby with Wrea Endowed CE Primary, the third accident at the same spot in the past two months.

Mr Menzies says he is aware of the strength of feeling in the village, where an action group has been established to campaign for further safety measures at the roundabout at the junction of Ribby Road and Station Road..

He has already met County Council roads chef County Coun Charlie Edwards in the village to air his concerns over earlier incident and went along to the school to take a look at the posters the pupils have designed and judge the winners of a poster competition as part of the recent Road Safety Week.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies with Ribby with Wrea school pupils and staff at the blackspot outside the school

Mr Menzies said: “I am sorry to hear there has been another incident in the village and I wish the man involved all the best in his recovery.

“There is clearly an issue at the roundabout and there continue to be problems with speeding through the village.

“All Lancashire County Council has offered so far is a few signs.

Seven-year-old pupil Evander Blyth with his road safety poster

“To me that simply is not good enough and I want to ensure proper thought is being given to how this road can be made safer.”

Ribby with Wrea' Primary School's headteacher Sarah Robson said: "As a school, we are concerned about the safety of our children and the rest of our village community following two serious accidents on the roundabout in recent weeks and countless other incidents over the years.

"We are working closely with LCC Highways and the Crime Commissioners to improve the safety for everyone. It is very important that we promote safer travel with our pupils.

"We ran a poster competition as part of Road Safety Week to highlight the rules and the dangers. Mr Menzies kindly agreed to come to school to judge the entries, and the winning posters are being displayed around the village. Together we will make Wrea Green a safer place."

The school's chairman of governors, Gill Metherell, shows Mr Menzies some of the pupils' road safety posters

Prior to the latest incident Mr Menzies took County Coun Edwards to the village to highlight the issue.

He said: “When Charlie came to Fylde I thought it was important to take him to Wrea Green, to see for himself the road, the traffic and the problems residents are facing.

“I made clear to him the need for action and Charlie has agreed to make this a priority.

“I am grateful to him for taking the time to visit with me and for raising the profile of this issue.”

Mr Menzies has now asked Lancashire County Council to consider all options to prevent further accidents.

He said: “We should not have had to wait for a serious accident for the council to look at this properly.

“I have made clear my view that a few signs are not going to fix the problem.

“Highways managers need to stop relying on accident statistics and listen to the people who know communities best, the people who live in them.”

Lancashire County Council was contacted for comment.

