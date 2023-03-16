Mothers Day: Blackpool bakery creates beautiful floral cupcake bouquets that look too good to eat
Torn between flowers or sugary treats for Mother’s Day? A brand new bakery on Church Street, Blackpool has the answer with these incredible floral cupcake bouquets.
Mel Kelly has just opened her unique cake business in Blackpool Town Centre – in time to treat a special mum.
The cupcakes are topped in intricate buttercream and iced petals which are all done by hand.
Mel, who also runs a made-to-order bespoke service, said: “They make a great gift. They look like flowers so you can admire them and then you can eat them too. I love making something really special, and it’s an amazing feeling when I create something special for a celebration.”
To order your cupcakes email [email protected] or visit www.melkellycakesandbakes.com