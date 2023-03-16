News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
1 hour ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
4 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
6 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
7 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Mothers Day: Blackpool bakery creates beautiful floral cupcake bouquets that look too good to eat

Torn between flowers or sugary treats for Mother’s Day? A brand new bakery on Church Street, Blackpool has the answer with these incredible floral cupcake bouquets.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT

Mel Kelly has just opened her unique cake business in Blackpool Town Centre – in time to treat a special mum.

The cupcakes are topped in intricate buttercream and iced petals which are all done by hand.

Mel, who also runs a made-to-order bespoke service, said: “They make a great gift. They look like flowers so you can admire them and then you can eat them too. I love making something really special, and it’s an amazing feeling when I create something special for a celebration.”

To order your cupcakes email [email protected] or visit www.melkellycakesandbakes.com

Undefined: readMore
Mel Kelly makes floral decorative cakes and has set up a shop in Church St

1. Mel Kelly makes floral decorative cakes and has set up a shop in Church St

Mel Kelly makes floral decorative cakes and has set up a shop in Church St Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Mel Kelly makes floral decorative cakes and has set up a shop in Church St

2. Mel Kelly makes floral decorative cakes and has set up a shop in Church St

Mel Kelly makes floral decorative cakes and has set up a shop in Church St Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Mel Kelly makes floral decorative cakes and has set up a shop in Church St

3. Mel Kelly makes floral decorative cakes and has set up a shop in Church St

Mel Kelly makes floral decorative cakes and has set up a shop in Church St Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Mel Kelly makes floral decorative cakes and has set up a shop in Church St

4. Mel Kelly makes floral decorative cakes and has set up a shop in Church St

Mel Kelly makes floral decorative cakes and has set up a shop in Church St Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Blackpool