Most successful season of plays yet at Lytham Hall brings record £11,000 donation

The donation was handed over by Julian Wilde, organiser of this year’s six play season, to Hall manager Peter Anthony - and the gift will be used on a project all visitors to the Hall will be able to see and enjoy.

“The money will go towards the continuing improvement of the Hall’s South Prospect garden," said Peter.

"A lengthy avenue of formal hornbeam trees will be planted from the Parterre Garden, home of the recently restored and much-loved Diana statue.

Lytham Hall manager Peter Anthony (left) receives the cheque for the record donation from plays organiser Julian Wilde

"A Wisteria Arch, appropriately coloured violet, will be a wonderful new attraction each May and June and the South Prospect will become an eye-catching feature.”

The donation brings the total raised by the 49 plays staged since 2010 to £57,000.

Julian believes that the support of patrons from the local business community and the work put in by an army of unpaid volunteers has enabled the 2021 season to be the most successful yet, in spite of the continuing pandemic.

“I will always remember the enthusiasm and commitment of everyone involved with the 2021 season," he said.

"We had a capacity audience of 550 for the opening play Macbeth by The Lord Chamberlain’s Men in June and achieved the largest attendance figures in the country for the three plays by Illyria in August.

"That’s a wonderful tribute to the loyalty of Lytham people and the four visiting theatre companies responded with five star performances.”

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men will again open the 12th season of theatre at the Hall next summer with their production of Shakespeare’s comedy As You Like It’ on Friday, June 17. Details of booking arrangements will follow in the New Year.

