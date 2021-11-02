Morvern Care Home in Cleveleys set for planners over apartments proposals

Proposals have been lodged with Wyre planers to change the Movern Care Home into apartments

Applicant Raj Shah, the owner of the Morvern Care Home on the corner of South Promenade and Coronation Road, is proposing a change of use of the care home to create 29 self-contained residential apartments.

The 60-bed care home has been closed since last year but Mr Shah had intended to reopen it and run it in conjunction with a new build nursing home earmarked for Coronation Road.

Mr Shah had applied to build the new, three storey 35-bed home on a site currently occupied by a much smaller bungalow, having reduced the size of the home from an earlier 44-bed design.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, both the 44-bed scheme and the smaller 35-bed project rejected by planners over size and scale and for being deemed inappropriate for the local street scene.

In total, three similar projects were rejected by Wyre's planning committee.

Now the applicant intends to turn the nearby Morvern into apartments, with proposals to now demolish the bungalow on Coronation Road to use as a car park for the new homes, creating 24 spaces

In December last year the Morvern was issued with a prohibition notice and ordered to close immediately by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, amid serious safety concerns.

Earlier this year the Movern had its registration stripped by the health and social care watchdog, the Care Quality Commission, after it was rated inadequate.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) officials rated Morvern Care Centre in Thornton-Cleveleys Inadequate and put it in special measures late in 2020 following a full inspection.

The CQC then temporarily suspended Morvern's registration in December amid safety fears for the residents after a visit from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, who deemed the Promenade building unsafe.

The change of use application goes before Wyre's planning committee on Wednesday this week (November 3).

The 29 units will comprise 19 two-bed bed apartments and 10 one-bed apartments.

Planning officers are recommending the scheme for approval, subject to conditions and a S106 agreement to secure £130,000 financial contributions towards green Infrastructure and affordable housing.

Papers stated: "At the time of compiling this report there have been two letters of objection received, three letters which neither support nor object and three letters of support for the application.

"The primary reasons for objection are loss of care home and services for the elderly and that the proposal will have a depressing effect on the surrounding area.