Morecambe schoolchildren and RNLI lifeboat crews to take part in Games baton relay

On Friday June 17, the baton will depart from Morecambe RNLI station at approximately 11.45am having been handed over by children from Morecambe Road Special School.

The baton will then take to the waves on the RNLI inshore rescue Lifeboat/Hovercraft (weather dependent) to meet the Fleetwood all-weather lifeboat for the handover.

The baton will continue its journey arriving into Fleetwood at approximately 1pm and will be greeted by schoolchildren from Great Eccleston Copp CE Primary School.

RNLI Morecambe's inshore lifeboat. Children from a Morecambe school will hand over a Games baton to RNLI crews so they can carry it out to sea on a journey around the county.

After its arrival into Fleetwood, the baton will travel through Fleetwood, Wyre and Blackpool from school to school ahead of the Lancashire School Games celebration

finale in Blackpool’s Stanley Park on Tuesday July 5.

The Lancashire School Games have been sponsored by SPAR for 15 years, through SPAR UK’s North of England wholesaler and distributor James Hall & Co. Ltd, based

in Preston.

The Games are run by Active Lancashire and the School Games Organiser Network, and they provide children and young people with the opportunities to have fun,

develop skills, and achieve personal bests through activities and competitions across the academic year.

The aim of the 2022 Games is to help young people recover from the effects of pandemic, and support those who may have been impacted the most.

This is the first time there has been a baton relay for the Lancashire School Games, and the baton is visiting hundreds of schools in all 12 of Lancashire’s districts, plus