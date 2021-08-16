Morecambe boxer Tyson Fury shares good news about baby Athena after 'stressful week'

His sixth child has spent time on a ventilator in intensive care at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since she was born on Sunday.

Tyson has now shared some good news with well-wishers about his daughter progress in hospital, saying she's 'doing great.'

"Thanks to everyone who said a prayer for her," he wrote with a picture of Athena wrapped in a pink blanket.

Tyson Fury's newborn daughter Athena. Photo from Instagram @gypsyking101 via @parisfury1

"She is doing great."

"I'm just thankful things are going well. I know that life could be a lot worse this morning. Stay positive, god bless."

And he added: "Praise god."

Having briefly come out of the ICU, last Tuesday Fury asked fans to continue their prayers as he revealed his newborn daughter was back in intensive care.

Tyson Fury in Alder Hey where his newborn daughter Athena is being cared for. Photo: Instagram @gypsyking101

And he has confirmed that although she is now off the ventilator, she remains in ICU.

The boxer has now set up a fundraising page to support Ronald McDonald House at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, and almost £35,000 has already been raised.

Fury is donating two signed WBC belts as part of the fundraiser, which he will personally sign and hand over to the winners.

You can go online to donate and be in with a chance of winning hereFury has thanked everyone for their pledges, saying: "Massive thanks to everyone who has helped, u are amazing".

The couple announced that Paris was pregnant in February, and revealed they were expecting a daughter.