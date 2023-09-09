It was sunshine and rainbows for more than 1,000 people who helped to paint the beach forTrinity Hospice today (Saturday September 9).

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Colour Run returned to Starr Gate and saw runners of all ages running through seven powdered paint stations to finish all the colours of the rainbow.

It’s the 8th time Trinity Hospice has held its Colour Run – previously known as Colour Splash – since launching in 2015, and the event has raised more than £300,000 over the years.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Porter (left) and mum Cheryl Lloyd at Blackpool Colour Run 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was due to be held in July but was postponed due to a weather warning for storms.

There was even a torrential pour down this time, but thankfully it only last for about a quarter of an hour,

Organisers are estimating the weekend’s event will have raised more than £35,000 for the charity once all sponsorship has been returned.

Events Fundraiser Danny Hickes: “Blackpool Colour Run truly is our most colourful event, and it’s just wonderful seeing people wear their colours with pride and a huge smile on their face after they come through the final paint station.

Fun at Blackpool Colour Run 2023 - Maggie Peters, Josh Bannister and Bekki Peters

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After a short spell of rain, the sun shone and everyone had an amazing time while supporting hospice care on the Fylde coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The money raised at Colour Run comes from people signing up and raising incredible sums of money in sponsorship, and goes straight to providing vital care to the people in our community with a life-limiting condition as well as their families.

“We couldn’t put our events on without support from our event sponsors, the incredible people who give their time for free as volunteer marshals and the hundreds of people who take part, having fun in the name of charity.”