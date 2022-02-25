More than a thousand jobs saved as Fraser Group buys Accrington based Studio Retail

Accrington-based Studio Retail, which sells a mix of cut-price own-brand products, signalled their intention to appoint administrators after it failed to secure an urgent £25m loan.

Julia Baldwin, area organiser for Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) , said: "Usdaw are pleased that Studio Retail has been able to secure a future for the business.

"It’s been a very difficult time for our members. Despite this, members have continued to work hard over the last two weeks and have supported the business with its plans to secure investment.

Mike Ashley has bought Accrington-based Studio Retail

“I want to thank reps across the sites who have worked hard to ensure they represented their members’ concerns directly to the business and regularly updated their members.