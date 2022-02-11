More than 40 schools and nurseries join Anchorsholme Primary's non-uniform day for Isabelle Grundy campaign

Anchorsholme Primary Academy staged a non-uniform day - and more than 40 schools and nurseries on the Fylde coast did the same, in support

Anchorsholme Primary School pupil Isabelle Grundy, aged six, was diagnosed in July with High Risk Stage Four Neuroblastoma - a rare type of cancer that affects mostly babies and young children.

Parents Louisa Moss, 33, and father Blaine Grundy, 35, need to raise £200,000 for life-saving treatment in the USA that is not readily available in the UK.

Their close friend Emma Robinson, whose son Theo is a friend of Isabelle's at school, has set up a GoFundMe page to help them, along with other fundraisers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma also asked the school to stage a non-uniform day to raise some extra funds.

Other schools agreed to join in and the big event was staged across the coast today (Friday February 11).

Participants were asked to wear yellow and/or blue, the colours of the charity Neuroblastoma UK which helps patients.

This evening the fund had reached the impressive target of £186,600 - but Emma was confident that the total target of £200,000 could be smashed once all the money comes in.

She said: "I have not heard from all the schools but the ones who have got back to me say they have each raised more than £1,000 from today's non-uniform day.

"I'm confident that by the time all this money has rolled in, we will have hit the £200,000 target.

"I want to thank everyone who has helped the campaign so far."

Once Isabelle has completed her treatment here in the UK there is still a 60 per cent chance she could relapse, hence the treatment which is only being carried out at the MSKCC facility in New York.

The treatment involves injections of bivalent vaccine, which helps the immune system fight lethal antigens.