Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Regenda Group has planning permission to build 102 new homes in Fleetwood

The Regenda Group will site the new development on part of Fleetwood’s West View estate after the proposals were given the go ahead by Wyre planners.

They will be built off Chatsworth Avenue following the demolition several years ago of a smaller number of homes which were deemed unfit for purpose.

Some of those houses were badly affected by damp.

Fleetwood councillor Cheryl Raynor has welcomed new homes in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme provides a range of homes to meet the needs of the local community, consisting of a mix of two-bedroom bungalows, two, three- and four-bedroom family houses, and one-bedroom apartments.

Regenda says the new homes are part of the group’s wider commitment to invest and regenerate Fleetwood.

Coun Cheryl Raynor, a Wyre council member for the town and chairman of Fleetwood Town Council, has welcomed the provision of affordable homes in the town.

She said: “More than ever, we are crying out for homes that people can afford so I welcome this project.

Coun Mary Stirzaker

"The private rental sector has seen prices going up massively and with the cost of living rises, that’s the last thing we need.

"This development has a number of different types of homes and enough greenspace close by so it really is very welcome.”

Another Town Council member, Coun Mary Stirzaker, said: “We all know there is a need for affordable homes all over the country and that’s certainly the case here in Fleetwood.

"Regenda have come up with a really good scheme so we’re glad too see people get the opportunity to be able to get homes in their price bracket.”

The new homes will be built by Regenda’s in-house M&Y Maintenance and Construction.

They will be available for affordable rent with Regenda Homes and affordable homeownership through options including rent to buy and shared ownership with Redwing, subsidiaries of The Regenda Group.

Funding of £4.8million has been secured from Homes England’s Affordable Homes Programme to support the development.

Steve Newsham, regional director at Regenda Homes stated: “We’re so excited to receive planning permission for West View.

"Not only does this development provide much needed housing for local people, but is part of The Regenda Group’s inspiring commitment to invest through a 10-year regeneration project of the Fleetwood area – building and improving homes, supporting community development, creating new public spaces, improving health and wellbeing, enhancing training and employment opportunities and more.”

Regenda’s broader regeneration proposals aim to help local residents access affordable, quality, sustainable homes in Fleetwood.

As well as the new homes, plans also include a large open public space for residents to socialise and exercise.

The regeneration plan further includes opportunities for employment and work experience for local residents with M&Y Maintenance and Construction.

With planning permission granted, a start on site date will be confirmed soon.