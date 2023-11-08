There has been a major increase in fines handed out to people in Wyre who allow their dogs to foul in public places, figures show.

In the year 2022 just one person received a fixed penalty notice in the borough for not picking up after their pets.

However, figures show that between the start of July and September 19 this year,15 fixed penalty notices were dished out to those who transgressed.

In addition, a further three people were also hit with the fines for not having bags to allow them to pick up.

Earlier this year, a new contractor, WISE, was taken on by Wyre Council to replace a previous operator.

Coun Rob Fail, member of Jubilee ward in Cleveleys and leader of Wyre opposition Labour group, welcomed the figures after a report was discussed out at the most recent full council meeting.

The executive report from the Street Scene, Parks and Open Spaces Portfolio Holder included the latest stats.

Leader of the Conservative-led council, Coun Michael Vincent, agreed with the point and welcomed Wyre's upturn in fines of those responsible.

Later, Coun Fail said: “Earlier this year the Labour group pointed out that just one fixed penalty for dog fouling, in the whole of 2022, acted as no deterrent what so ever.

"Dog fouling is really unpleasant and people in Wyre have rightly raised it as an issue.

"If we did publish the stats, it may or may not act as a deterrent, but it is worth trying.”

Fixed penalties were issued in Cleveleys (5), Thornton (2), Fleetwood (4), Garstang (1),

Preesall (1) and Poulton-le-Fylde (2).

In addition, there were fixed penalties for littering (787), for allowing dogs to enter exclusion zones (30).

Wat are current fines?

The current fines are:

£100 fixed penalty notice for littering and early payment £80

£100 fixed penalty notice for dog fouling & other PSPO offences

£150 fixed penalty notice for fly posting/graffiti and early payment £75

£400 fixed penalty notice for fly-tipping (depending on composition and amount of waste deposited)

