More fabulous pictures of hopefuls in Blackpool auditioning for Britain's Got Talent

Aimee Seddon

Published 17th Oct 2025, 11:59 BST

Today marks the last day of the Britian’s Got Talent auditions in Blackpool so we thought we’d take a look at some more fabulous pictures of this week’s contestants.

The Britian’s Got Talent auditions returned to Blackpool on Monday, October 13 with today, Friday October 17 being the last day.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and KSI, as well as hosts Ant and Dec, have spent the week watching hundreds of performers take to the stage at the Winter Gardens.

Ahead of the final day of Blackpool auditions, ITV took to Facebook last night to whep fan’s appetitite by sharing more pictures of some of the brave and wonderful contestants they have seen audition this week.

Take a look for yourself below.

Take a look at some fabulopus picture of Britain's Got Talent auditionees in Blackpool

1. Britain's Got Talent auditions

Take a look at some fabulopus picture of Britain's Got Talent auditionees in Blackpool | ITV

A team of NHS workers audtioned

2. Britain's Got Talent auditions 1

A team of NHS workers audtioned | ITV

Perhaps a strongman performer?

3. Britain's Got Talent auditions 2

Perhaps a strongman performer? | ITV

A pair of young dancing stars

4. Britain's Got Talent auditions 3

A pair of young dancing stars | ITV

Smile for the camera mate!

5. Britain's Got Talent auditions 4

Smile for the camera mate! | submit

A cool looking duo

6. Britain's Got Talent auditions 5

A cool looking duo | ITV

