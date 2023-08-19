More babies were born in Blackpool in 2022 than the year before, new figures show.

But, new data from the ONS shows a continuing trend of fewer people giving birth – with England and Wales seeing the lowest number registered of any year since at least 2002.

The figures show there were 1,499 live births in Blackpool in 2022 – a rise from 1,423 the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the scale, 2021 was the year with the fewest, with 1,423 babies born.

Data from the ONS shows a continuing trend of fewer people giving birth in England and Wales (Credit: Lisa Fotios)

In Fylde, the figures show there were 585 live births last year – a fall from 609 the year before.

2020 was the year with the fewest in Fylde, with 546 babies born.

Wyre also saw a lower number of births, with figures showing there were 804 live births in 2022 – a fall from 853 the year before, and the fewest of any year since at least 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

2014 saw the highest number of births in Wyre, with 991 over the course of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the figures, James Tucker, the ONS’ head of health analysis, said: “The annual number of births in England and Wales continues its recent decline, with 2022 recording the lowest number of live births seen for two decades.”

The ONS’ analysis shows births hit a recent peak in 2012, with the number declining over the following decade.

The coronavirus pandemic does not appear to have altered birth rates significantly in either direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Tucker added: “Almost a third of all those births were to non-UK born women.

“This is the highest proportion of live births to non-UK born women seen since our records began, with India now the most common country of birth for non-UK born parents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Separate figures from the organisation show the number of births to mothers born outside of the UK increased slightly for the first time in five years.

In Blackpool, 247 births were to non-UK born women, accounting for 16.5% of births in the area.

This was up from the year before when the rate was 15.2%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year saw a shake-up in the countries of birth of parents in England and Wales. India overtook Romania as the most common country of birth for non-UK born mothers – and replaced Pakistan for non-UK born fathers.

Nuni Jorgensen, researcher at the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, said: “The number of children born to non-UK-born mothers has remained pretty stable over the last few years, but the number of births to UK-born women has been falling very rapidly.