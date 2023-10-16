Money saving expert urges Blackpool residents to take advantage of 2023 will writing campaign

MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis is urging residents in Blackpool to write a Will to protect their families’ assets and inheritance during this year’s annual Will Aid campaign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During the current cost-of-living crisis, the annual Will Aid campaign which sees solicitors across the UK volunteering their time to write Wills throughout November, represents a great opportunity to tick writing your will off your to-do-list, and ensure your family’s future is protected

November is Will Aid’s annual UK-wide fundraising campaign involving nine of the UK’s leading charities that share the proceeds: ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (N. Ireland).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Aid is open and appointments are now available. Like previous years there is expected to be a high demand, so people are encouraged to book an appointment now with a participating solicitor, which they can find via the Will Aid website.

Peter de Vena Franks - Will Aid Campaign Director

Speaking on his Podcast, Martin Lewis said “Will Aid is happening in November and open to anyone over the age of 18. Places do go quickly, so if you want an appointment, I suggest you book as soon as possible. With Will Aid over 400 solicitor firms across the country take part in the hope that you will make a charitable donation.”

Will Aid has been running since 1988 and is open to all adults. The campaign has encouraged more than 350,000 people to write their will with a regulated and insured solicitor and, in so doing has raised over £24 million in donations, and many millions more in pledged legacies. The suggested voluntary donation is £100 for a single will and £180 for a pair of mirror wills.

Peter de Vena Franks, Campaign Director for Will Aid, said: “The money raised each year is incredibly important for each of our partner charities. It was inspiring to see our committed solicitors, continue to volunteer their time to raise vital funds last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I encourage anyone who does not yet have a will to use this opportunity to protect loved ones and causes close to them, while supporting nine of the UK’s best-loved charities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Chase, Chair of Will Aid, added: “We are very grateful to all the solicitors, new and returning, who selflessly volunteer their time to write thousands of wills without their normal fee each year.