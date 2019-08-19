Modern day treasure hunt gives top entertainment

Have your say

Blackpool Zoo hosted Blackpool District Scout’s Commissioners Flag Competition and Pack of the Year celebration.

Blackpool District has 19 Cub packs for youngsters aged between eight and 10.5.

The winning Pack of the Year for 2018/19 were the 1st Norbreck Cub Pack.

This competition is run throughout the year with points collected at each activity such as swimming gala, Commissioner’s Flag, St George’s Day activities, and Founder’s Day.

The Commissioner’s Flag is an annual event as the last competition before the summer break.

This year was based on a theme of ‘Geocaching’, in effect a modern version of the hidden treasure map.

Packs from all over the district took part but the winners of the competition were the 4th Blackpool Cubs based @TheGrange Hub in Grange Park.

The privilege of the winning pack is to lead the parade at next year’s St George’s Day Parade which was held this year in Stanley Park, with over 750 young people and leaders in attendance.

By Philip Mather