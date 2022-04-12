Mo Farah CBE's Blackpool Madame Tussauds waxwork kitted out to mark appearance on Channel 4’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer
A Blackpool waxwork of Mo Farah CBE has been upgraded to mark his appearance on Channel 4’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off and help raise funds for Stand Up To Cancer.
Madame Tussauds Blackpool has kitted out the Olympian wax figure with a ‘Star Baker’ apron to mark his appearance.
Stuart Jarman, General Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “Mo Farah is such a popular figure and when we found out he was appearing on The Great Celebrity Bake Off we were keen to support him and raise funds for Stand Up To Cancer.
“The whole team at Madame Tussauds Blackpool want to wish the two-time Olympic gold medallist luck as his baking skills are put to the test.”
Visitors to Madame Tussauds can make a voluntary donation to Stand Up To Cancer via a collection box.
2022 marks the fifth year of the Great Celebrity BakeOoff series with 19 celebrities take on baking challenges.