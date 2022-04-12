Madame Tussauds Blackpool has kitted out the Olympian wax figure with a ‘Star Baker’ apron to mark his appearance.

Stuart Jarman, General Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “Mo Farah is such a popular figure and when we found out he was appearing on The Great Celebrity Bake Off we were keen to support him and raise funds for Stand Up To Cancer.

“The whole team at Madame Tussauds Blackpool want to wish the two-time Olympic gold medallist luck as his baking skills are put to the test.”

Visitors to Madame Tussauds can make a voluntary donation to Stand Up To Cancer via a collection box.