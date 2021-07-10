Mixed ability cycle ride in memory of youngster Jordan Banks this Sunday

Paul Bainbridge of T-Print with Jonathan Barrett of Sprit of Youth

Riders from across Blackpool and two junior football clubs will be taking part.

Jordan, aged nine, was tragically killed when he was struck by lightning during a football coaching session in May.

Clifton Rangers and Spirit of Youth are hosting the Ride for Jordan event, in which riders of all ability will set off from the Common Edge playing fields at 7.45am and ride to the Anfield stadium and back.

Jordan was an avid Liverpool supporter and the club has supported a number of events in his memory

Chris Snell, secretary of Clifton Rangers, for whom Jordan played, said: "Jordan was a remarkable young man who proved inspirational in so many ways.

"The idea of this ride is that people of all abilities can take part in some - or all - of this ride and take inspiration from Jordan as well."

The main coordinator of the ride is Jonathan Barrett, treasurer of Sprit of Youth.

He said: "Anyone is welcome to join us but they will need to get to the playing fields by no later than 7.15am."

Special T-shirts, provided free by T-Prints of Bispham, have been produced for the ride.

There is also a GoFund me page in support of Jordan's family.