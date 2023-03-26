Yesterday (March 25), Blackpool Police asked for help finding Lynne Wilson, 49, who was last seen at Whitehaven railway station in Cumbria at around 8.20am on Friday (March 24).

Police said they were asking the public for help as they were “really concerned for her welfare”.

She was believed to have travelled to the Blackpool area, and it was unknown what she may have been wearing.

Lynne Wilson has been found following an appeal (Credit: Lancashire Police)