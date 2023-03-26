Missing woman who may have travelled to Blackpool is found
A missing woman who may have travelled to Blackpool has been found after a police appeal.
Yesterday (March 25), Blackpool Police asked for help finding Lynne Wilson, 49, who was last seen at Whitehaven railway station in Cumbria at around 8.20am on Friday (March 24).
Police said they were asking the public for help as they were “really concerned for her welfare”.
She was believed to have travelled to the Blackpool area, and it was unknown what she may have been wearing.
Last night, Blackpool Police said: “The 49 year old missing person that we asked for assistance with earlier today has now been found safe and well. She is receiving support from the officers. Thank you for all your shares and comments as this has a direct impact on helping us find missing people.”