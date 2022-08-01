Missing Wigan mum last seen in Blackpool found safe and well

A Wigan mum who was reported missing after last being seen in Blackpool has been found.

By Sian Jones
Monday, 1st August 2022, 9:34 am

Rochelle Gore, who has a two-year-old son, was last seen in the seaside town on Tuesday.

Her partner Nick Mapson revealed on Facebook she had been found.

Rochelle Gore

He said: “Rochelle is safe and well, spent my day in Blackpool looking for her and my hard work paid off!

“Thanks to everybody who has helped along the way, sharing posts, checking pages, getting others involved, phoning hospitals and hostels.

“You've all been amazing.”

