A missing teenage girl from Blackpool was found after a public appeal was launched by Lancashire Police.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ruby Webb was reported missing after she was last seen at around 1.20am on Saturday (November 4).

Police launched a public appeal to help find the 17-year-old on Monday (November 6) and urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A few hours after the appeal was launched, officers confirmed Ruby had been found “safe and well”.

A missing teenage girl from Blackpool was found following a public appeal

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Earlier today we asked for your help to find Ruby, 17, who was missing from Blackpool and had links to Leyland, Chorley and Preston.

“We are pleased to update you that Ruby has been found safe and well.