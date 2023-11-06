Missing teenage girl, 17, from Blackpool found after public appeal launched by Lancashire Police
Ruby Webb was reported missing after she was last seen at around 1.20am on Saturday (November 4).
Police launched a public appeal to help find the 17-year-old on Monday (November 6) and urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.
A few hours after the appeal was launched, officers confirmed Ruby had been found “safe and well”.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Earlier today we asked for your help to find Ruby, 17, who was missing from Blackpool and had links to Leyland, Chorley and Preston.
“We are pleased to update you that Ruby has been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal, it is much appreciated.”