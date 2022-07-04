Melanie Harvey is ‘safe and well’, say police, who had been searching for the 19-year-old since Friday (July 1).

Her frantic family described her disappearance as “extremely out of character” and feared for her welfare after she failed to return home to Preston at the weekend.

But officers searching for Melanie confirmed she was found safe in Blackpool this afternoon (Monday, July 4). It follows a missing persons appeal which was circulated on Sunday (July 3).

Melanie Harvey, 19, was found 'safe and well' on Monday (July 4). She had been missing since Friday (July 1)

Preston Police, posting on Facebook, said: “Some good news to bring you this afternoon. We appealed for your help yesterday to find missing Melanie Harvey and we are pleased to say that she has been found safe and well in the Blackpool area this afternoon.