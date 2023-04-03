News you can trust since 1873
Missing Middlesbrough boy, 15, last seen three days ago may have travelled to Lancashire

A missing 15-year-old boy from Middlesbrough may have travelled to Lancashire.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 18:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 18:31 BST

Abdul Rahman El-Sharaifi was last seen in Middlesbrough at around 4.55pm on Friday (March 31).

The 15-year-old is of slim build and was wearing a light grey Berghaus jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

It is possible that Abdul could have travelled to the Lancashire or Manchester areas, Cleveland Police said.

Abdul Rahman El-Sharaifi, 15, may have have travelled to Lancashire (Credit: Cleveland Police)
Anyone who may have seen him, or may know of his whereabouts, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 060853.