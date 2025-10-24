Search for missing man Simon Eaves after car found abandoned near reservoir in Forest of Bowland
Lancashire Police are searching for Simon Eaves, 41, who was last seen in the village of Gregson Lane near Bamber Bridge on Thursday morning (October 23).
Simon has been reported missing before, most recently in June, and police say they are “really concerned about him”.
His wife Sarah said his car was tracked by ANPR cameras to Gisburn, 30 miles away, at 11.40am yesterday. His car, a blue Ford Fiesta, was later discovered parked in the area near Stocks Reservoir.
There have been no further sightings, said Sarah.
The police helicopter was deployed to the Forest of Bowland area yesterday and patrols are continuing their search for Simon today.
Lancashire Police have issued a public appeal, urging anyone who sees Simon to report his whereabouts to 999.
A police spokesperson said: “The man pictured is Simon Eaves, he is missing, and we are really concerned about him.
“Simon, 41, was last seen in the Aldersleigh Crescent area of Preston yesterday morning.
“He is 5ft 8in with dark brown hair, and a dark brown beard with a moustache. He has distinctive tattoos on his left arm.
“If you see Simon, please call 999 and let us know as soon as you can.
“If you have information that could assist us in finding Simon please contact 101 quoting log 1051 of October 23.”