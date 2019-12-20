Missing dog Mack rescued from ditch by his owner just in time for Christmas

A missing dog named Mack who went missing for six days was finally found after a huge search and rescue effort just in time for Christmas.

Mack, a one-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux, went missing on Norcross Lane at about 10pm on Saturday (December 14).

Reports suggested that he headed towards The River Wyre Pub on Breck Road, but ran into a nearby field after he was hit by a car on Amounderness Way.

The driver stopped at the scene of the incident and spoke to the driver who was travelling behind them, but they were unable to catch Mack.

A huge search and rescue mission was launched, with the original missing Facebook post being shared over 2,100 times, and a dedicated Facebook page, Return of the Mack, launched.

Commercial drone pilots from the Drone SAR for Lost Dogs UK Facebook group assisted in the search, and missing dog posters were put up by members of the public.

After a huge search and rescue effort, Mack was found in a ditch on Amandourness Way last night (December 19).

His owner, Mitchell Flack, 32, from Blackpool, said: "I was out searching for him on a nearby field when I got a call saying he was in a dike on the main road.

"I ran all the way down Amounderness Way and got in.

"I tried pulling him out of the dike for about five minutes and I collapsed after I finally got him out."

Mack went missing on Norcross Lane on Saturday (December 14). (Credit: Mitchell Flack)

Mack was taken to a local vet and is currently being kept in for X-rays.

Mitchell is currently with Mack at the vets, and has been approached for further comment.