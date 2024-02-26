Missing Blackpool woman last seen outside Nando's on Corporation Street seven days ago
She was last seen in the town centre seven days ago.
Suzanne McCrea was last seen outside of the Nando's restaurant on Corporation Street at around 9.45pm on February 19.
The 38-year-old is described as 5ft 5ins tall, with brown hair which is sometimes worn in a ponytail.
She has links to Blackpool.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Since Suzanne was reported missing, a number of enquiries have been ongoing offline, but we are now asking for your help."
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Suzanne.
If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1408 of February 22.