Suzanne McCrea was last seen outside of the Nando's restaurant on Corporation Street at around 9.45pm on February 19.

The 38-year-old is described as 5ft 5ins tall, with brown hair which is sometimes worn in a ponytail.

Suzanne McCrea was last seen on Corporation Street in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She has links to Blackpool.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Since Suzanne was reported missing, a number of enquiries have been ongoing offline, but we are now asking for your help."

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Suzanne.