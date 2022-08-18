Missing Blackpool man Andrew Baguley found safe and well
Blackpool Police have thanked the public for their help after launching an appeal over a missing man, who has now been found safe and well.
By Richard Hunt
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 7:14 pm
Updated
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 7:17 pm
The force had become concerned for the welfare of Andrew Baguley who has gone missing after last being seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday morning (August 17).
But this evening the police posted that Andrew, 37, who has links to Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and Stockport, had been found.
The police stated on social media: “Earlier today, we issued an appeal to help find a missing man from Blackpool.
"Thankfully, Andrew has been found this afternoon.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals for information to help find him.”