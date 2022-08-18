Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force had become concerned for the welfare of Andrew Baguley who has gone missing after last being seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday morning (August 17).

But this evening the police posted that Andrew, 37, who has links to Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and Stockport, had been found.

The police stated on social media: “Earlier today, we issued an appeal to help find a missing man from Blackpool.

Blackpool Police say Andrew Baguley has been found safe and well

"Thankfully, Andrew has been found this afternoon.