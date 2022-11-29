On Monday, November 28, Blackpool Police launched an appeal to find Ellie Preston, who was last seen at around 2.15pm on Thursday, November 24.

Taking to Facebook today, police wrote: “Yesterday we asked for your help in finding Ellie, 16 who was missing in Blackpool and had links to Fleetwood.

“We are pleased to update you that she has been found safe and well.

16-year-old Ellie Preston, who had been missing in the Blackpool area, has now been found.