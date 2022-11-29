Missing Blackpool girl, 16 has been found following police appeal
A 16-year-old girl from Blackpool, who had been missing for over four days, has been found.
By Aimee Seddon
7 hours ago - 1 min read
On Monday, November 28, Blackpool Police launched an appeal to find Ellie Preston, who was last seen at around 2.15pm on Thursday, November 24.
Taking to Facebook today, police wrote: “Yesterday we asked for your help in finding Ellie, 16 who was missing in Blackpool and had links to Fleetwood.
“We are pleased to update you that she has been found safe and well.
Most Popular
“Thanks to everyone who shared/helped with the appeal.”