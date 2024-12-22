Missing 17-year-old boy is wanted by Blackpool Police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Police need the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old boy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen missing Peter Thompson-Hine? The image on the right shows his last sighting. | Blackpool Police

Peter Thompson-Hine, 17 was last seen at 7:25pm on Monday, December 16 at The Baron Hotel on Blackpool’s Promenade.

The image on the right of the picture aboce shows this last sighting on CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media today, a Blackpool Police spokesperson said: “We have been making enquiries since that date, but we now want to ask for your help.

Read More Lancashire based Linda Nolan reveals horror fall which knocked her teeth out

“Peter, 17, is 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short, light brown hair.He was last seen wearing black trousers, black shoes, and a black and grey hooded jacket. This can be seen in the CCTV image here.

“Peter has links to Blackpool and Cumbria. He is also wanted and we want to speak to him in relation to the theft of a motor vehicle.”

For immediate sightings of Peter, please call 999.

If you have any information as to where he might be or for previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 528 of 16th December 2024.