From around 6am this morning the M6 was closed both ways between J31 and J31A as Lancashire Police dealt with an incident. Advising motorists to find an alternative route where possible, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: ”Please be aware due to an ongoing incident, the M6 motorway is currently closed in both directions between junctions 31 and 31A. Please find an alternative route where possible.”

While it is unclear as to what the ongoing incident was, they then reopened the road a couple of hours later by saying: “#M6 both ways between J31 and J32 (#M55) near #Preston #Lancashire. Police had successfully resolved the incident and the motorway is being re-opened now and traffic should be underway again soon. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”