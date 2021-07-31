Mini truck pull from Bolton to Blackpool's Waterloo Music Bar today

Phil Frain with his mini Volvo truck

Phil Frain, a professional driver for the NHS, is hauling the vehicle to the Waterloo Music Bar, with the help of some friends.

Phil, 51, is raising money for the Waterloo, which has been hit hard by Covid and at one stage was in danger of closing.

Landlord Ian Fletcher has transformed the venue, on the corner of Waterloo Road and Central Drive, into a much loved live music venue.

Phil said: “I love the Waterloo, i it is like the holy grail to rock.

“Ian Fletcher is one hell of a man, an inspiration.”

Two teams are set to help Phil in his quest today.

They are due to arrive at the Comedy Carpet at around teatime this afternoon before moving on to the Waterloo.