Families and dog walkers marvelled at the sight of the lone ‘Red Arrow’ cruising low over sand and surf on Sunday (June 18) before touching down onto the beach.

If you caught sight of the plane from a distance, you’d be forgiven for thinking this was a rare solo flight by one of the aces from the world famous aerobatic display team.

But the plane was in fact a superbly handcrafted replica Hawk T1A – around 4ft long – flown by local model aircraft enthusiast Rob Wardale.

The remote control model Red Arrow flying over Cleveleys beach on Sunday (June 18). Picture by KC Photography

Local photographer Kris Cook (KC Photography) snapped pictures of the miniature Red Arrow in action as it buzzed over the beach before coming into land.

After thrilling onlookers with his remote control flying display, Rob packed up his model plane and cycled home with the Red Arrow in tow on a bicycle trailer.

You can watch Rob and his handbuilt model aircraft compete at the Indoor Scale Nationals 2023 on YouTube here.

Rob Wardale's model Red Arrow touching down on Cleveleys beach after a solo flying display on Sunday (June 18). Picture by KC Photography