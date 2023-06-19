News you can trust since 1873
Mini ‘Red Arrow’ solo flight fools Cleveleys beach goers

Cleveleys beach goers were treated to a solo flying display by a mini ‘Red Arrow’ at the weekend.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:02 BST

Families and dog walkers marvelled at the sight of the lone ‘Red Arrow’ cruising low over sand and surf on Sunday (June 18) before touching down onto the beach.

If you caught sight of the plane from a distance, you’d be forgiven for thinking this was a rare solo flight by one of the aces from the world famous aerobatic display team.

But the plane was in fact a superbly handcrafted replica Hawk T1A – around 4ft long – flown by local model aircraft enthusiast Rob Wardale.

The remote control model Red Arrow flying over Cleveleys beach on Sunday (June 18). Picture by KC PhotographyThe remote control model Red Arrow flying over Cleveleys beach on Sunday (June 18). Picture by KC Photography
The remote control model Red Arrow flying over Cleveleys beach on Sunday (June 18). Picture by KC Photography
Local photographer Kris Cook (KC Photography) snapped pictures of the miniature Red Arrow in action as it buzzed over the beach before coming into land.

After thrilling onlookers with his remote control flying display, Rob packed up his model plane and cycled home with the Red Arrow in tow on a bicycle trailer.

You can watch Rob and his handbuilt model aircraft compete at the Indoor Scale Nationals 2023 on YouTube here.

And you can follow KC Photography for more stunning pictures from around the Fylde Coast on Facebook.

Rob Wardale's model Red Arrow touching down on Cleveleys beach after a solo flying display on Sunday (June 18). Picture by KC PhotographyRob Wardale's model Red Arrow touching down on Cleveleys beach after a solo flying display on Sunday (June 18). Picture by KC Photography
Rob Wardale's model Red Arrow touching down on Cleveleys beach after a solo flying display on Sunday (June 18). Picture by KC Photography
Cleveleys model aircraft enthusiast Rob Wardale built the 4ft replica Red Arrow himself. Picture by KC PhotographyCleveleys model aircraft enthusiast Rob Wardale built the 4ft replica Red Arrow himself. Picture by KC Photography
Cleveleys model aircraft enthusiast Rob Wardale built the 4ft replica Red Arrow himself. Picture by KC Photography
