A convoy of Minis will take to the road in memory of a 29-year-old who was killed in a crash in Lytham last week.

Thomas Pritchard, from Thornton, died at the scene in Ballam Road when his Mini John Cooper Works car crashed into a tree and caught fire at around 10pm on Wednesday, April 23.

Tom, a big fan of Minis, would have turned 30 on May 12 and the local Mini community will pay fitting tribute to their friend with a special ‘Mini-Meet’ next week.

Thomas Pritchard, 29, from Thornton, died at the scene of the crash in Ballam Road, Lytham on Wednesday, April 23 | Lancashire Police

“Tom was a huge presence in the Mini community and his death has left a mark on us all,” said organisers of the meet, DervTech Tuning in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire where Tom was a regular customer.

“On the 12th of May it is Tom’s birthday and he would have been turning the big 30, so we wanted to do something to mark this occasion and make it something he would be proud of.

“Before his passing Tom had wanted to arrange a Mini community car meet, sadly he didn’t get chance to make this a reality.

“Therefore to honour Tom’s memory, we’re hosting a Mini Community Car Meet.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tom’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

“Let’s make this a day Tom would have been proud of.”

Thomas was a big fan of Minis and would have turned 30 on May 12 - the local Mini community will pay fitting tribute to their friend with a special ‘Mini-Meet’ at the Crown pub in Worthington, Standish on Sunday, May 11 | Facebook

Mini-Meet

The meet will take place from 12pm on Sunday, May 11 at The Crown pub (Worthington) in Platts Lane, Standish, near Wigan.

Organisers say cash donations are welcome and any and all funds raised will go directly to Tom’s family.

Anyone who is unable to attend but wishes to donate can do so by visiting a GoFundMe set up in Tom’s memory here.

Lancashire Police said enquiries into the fatal crash are ongoing.

The driver of a second vehicle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving | National World

Police investigation continues

Thomas was the driver and sole occupant of the Mini when it crashed in Ballam Road, but the driver of a second vehicle - a black Seat Ibiza - was later arrested.

The 19-year-old man from St Annes was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail while police continue their enquiries.

Sgt Laura Kendall of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Tom’s loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.

A man in his 20s was killed in a crash in Lytham after his car smashed into a tree and burst into flames | National World

“We’re continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for information or footage that could assist our enquiries.

“If you saw the vehicles in the moments before the collision, or have dashcam footage of Ballam Road, please do the responsible thing and get in touch.”

If you can help, call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1582 of April 23.

You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on [email protected]