News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
2 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
5 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
7 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
7 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
7 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Mindless damage at Blackpool's Holy Family Primary School - targeted for the third time in weeks

Vandals have gone on a rampage of damage at a Blackpool primary school – the third time it has been targeted this year.

By Richard Hunt
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:59 BST

The intruders scaled the roof of Holy Family Primary School, on Seacrest Avenue in North Shore, tore roof tiles from the school hall and then threw the dislodged tiles through the year 6 classroom windows.

A post on the school’s Facebook site expressed the school’s frustration at another mindless attack on the premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Sir Keir Starmer: 'I want to tackle the root causes of crime in Lancashire, not ...
Window is damaged at Holy Family Primary School, Blackpool
Window is damaged at Holy Family Primary School, Blackpool
Window is damaged at Holy Family Primary School, Blackpool
Most Popular

It stated: “Sadly, this morning Holy Family Primary school discovered that we have been subject to vandalism yet again at our school.

"It is the third occasion this year that we have come in to find that our school has been damaged in some way that causes school to suffer.

Hide Ad

"Glass was everywhere.

Hide Ad

"The damage has obviously caused our year 6 class the need to relocate to another room, when they are working hard preparing for their SATs in May.

Wrecked roof at Holy Family Primary School
Wrecked roof at Holy Family Primary School
Wrecked roof at Holy Family Primary School

“At a time when school, budgets are already feeling the strain, we now need to find money for repairs and stump up for insurance excesses, which are increasing with every claim we make. The vandals actions are having a significant impact on our budget."Recently, we have repaired a different roof, replaced a outdoor canopy at a cost of 15k, had our infant toys and outdoor activities smashed and now a classroom is made inhabitable due the actions of careless individuals.“There is little being done to help prevent this, we phone the local police but the vandals return time after time.”

Hide Ad

The school said police are looking into the latest incident, which occurred last week.

Smashed window at Holy Family Primary School in Blackpool
Smashed window at Holy Family Primary School in Blackpool
Smashed window at Holy Family Primary School in Blackpool