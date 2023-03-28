The intruders scaled the roof of Holy Family Primary School, on Seacrest Avenue in North Shore, tore roof tiles from the school hall and then threw the dislodged tiles through the year 6 classroom windows.

A post on the school’s Facebook site expressed the school’s frustration at another mindless attack on the premises.

Window is damaged at Holy Family Primary School, Blackpool

It stated: “Sadly, this morning Holy Family Primary school discovered that we have been subject to vandalism yet again at our school.

"It is the third occasion this year that we have come in to find that our school has been damaged in some way that causes school to suffer.

"Glass was everywhere.

"The damage has obviously caused our year 6 class the need to relocate to another room, when they are working hard preparing for their SATs in May.

Wrecked roof at Holy Family Primary School

“At a time when school, budgets are already feeling the strain, we now need to find money for repairs and stump up for insurance excesses, which are increasing with every claim we make. The vandals actions are having a significant impact on our budget."Recently, we have repaired a different roof, replaced a outdoor canopy at a cost of 15k, had our infant toys and outdoor activities smashed and now a classroom is made inhabitable due the actions of careless individuals.“There is little being done to help prevent this, we phone the local police but the vandals return time after time.”

The school said police are looking into the latest incident, which occurred last week.