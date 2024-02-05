Some nine million of the blooms which offer the first sign of spring make for a dramatically picturesque show in the Hall’s parkland in what is recognised as the most impressive display in the North West.

A spokesman for the Hall said: “What better way to dampen those February blues, than to visit the finest Georgian house in Lancashire and see the beautiful white swathes of flowers?”

Entry to the grounds is free of charge but a small donation of £1 per person provides visitors with a Snowdrop map and factsheet - plus a 10 per cent off voucher for a Hall tour.

