Millions of snowdrops on show at Lytham Hall

Lytham Hall’s snowdrop weekends are back and running all the way through this month until Sunday, February 25.
By Tony Durkin
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:41 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 11:44 GMT

Some nine million of the blooms which offer the first sign of spring make for a dramatically picturesque show in the Hall’s parkland in what is recognised as the most impressive display in the North West.

A spokesman for the Hall said: “What better way to dampen those February blues, than to visit the finest Georgian house in Lancashire and see the beautiful white swathes of flowers?”

Entry to the grounds is free of charge but a small donation of £1 per person provides visitors with a Snowdrop map and factsheet - plus a 10 per cent off voucher for a Hall tour.

Snowdrops in the grounds of Lytham Hall.

1. Snowdrops delight at Lytham Hall

Snowdrops in the grounds of Lytham Hall. Photo: Daniel Martino

Six-year-old Lara Dunn admires the snowdrops at Lytham Hall.

2. Snowdrops delight at Lytham Hall

Six-year-old Lara Dunn admires the snowdrops at Lytham Hall. Photo: Daniel Martino

The snowdrops at Lytham Hall offer wonderful picture opportunities.

3. Snowdrops delight at Lytham Hall

The snowdrops at Lytham Hall offer wonderful picture opportunities. Photo: Daniel Martino

Snowdrops in the grounds of Lytham Hall.

4. Snowdrops delight at Lytham Hall

Snowdrops in the grounds of Lytham Hall. Photo: Daniel Martino

The snowdrops offer the first sign that spring is on the way.

5. Snowdrops delight at Lytham Hall

The snowdrops offer the first sign that spring is on the way. Photo: Daniel Martino

Freddy the dog was among those enjoying the snowdrop walk at Lytham Hall. Picture by his owner Millie Smith.

6. Snowdrops delight at Lytham Hall

Freddy the dog was among those enjoying the snowdrop walk at Lytham Hall. Picture by his owner Millie Smith. Photo: submit

