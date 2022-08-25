Millfield Science and Performing Arts College GCSE results: 'A fantastic year'
Millfield Science and Performing Arts College headteacher Nicola Regan hailed the GCSE results as crowning a ‘fantastic’ year for the Thornton school.
The headteacher had particular praise for the way the pupils has responded to the challenging circumstances of the pandemic to emerge with impressive performances in what were the first exams sat for three years.
“It has been a fantastic year for Team Millfield and once again we are incredibly proud of our students and what they have achieved in the first set of national examinations since 2019,” she said.
“Students have had two years of disrupted education, sometimes being required to learn at home, either through the lockdowns or due to periods of self-isolation, and many have had to overcome challenging circumstances.
"What we saw in our students was their ability to have self-motivation, drive and determination, all skills that will help them in their future lives.
"The results they have achieved today are a combination of their own hard work, excellent teaching and pastoral care, and of course the love and support from their families.
"We are delighted for our Year 11s and the excellent results they have received today.
"It is wonderful to know that their results will ensure that many doors are opened to them on the next step on their educational journey. We wish our exceptional class of 2022 every success in their bright futures.”
Millfield, located in Belvedere Road, Thornton, has around 850 pupils, aged 11 to 16 and its motto is “Creating Bright Futures”.