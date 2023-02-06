But that’s certainly the case for one of the resort’s most long-serving and highly respected midwives.

Eileen Shaw, from South Shore, had never intended to follow a career in midwifery until a chance tour of the resort’s new maternity unit landed her a job soon after she arrived in Blackpool from Northern Ireland.

The 71-year-old has retired twice – but the love of the job sees her return time after time, and she now works two shifts a week on the maternity triage department.

Eileen Shaw, from South Shore, who is a widwife at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Eileen estimates she has been at the birth of hundreds of babies in Blackpool over a career that spans more than half a century. And she now sees the next generation of babies being welcomed into the world by the babies – who have now grown up – she delivered years earlier.

She said: “I’m nearly 72, but I’m blessed with energy and keep up to date with training. It is such a rewarding career. You are part of a work family who put mothers and babies at the centre of their care.

"My favourite part of my career is when we set up a community team when you were responsible for the antenatal care of the mums. It was a special time.

"Women are such strong characters. Having a baby is a completely new thing; it’s a learning experience so a lot of it is about giving reassurance.

Midwife Eileen Shaw during the early days of her career

"I like to be with the mothers; every mother has a different story to tell. No day is the same and you cherish each of those special moments.”

Eileen explained having a ‘work family’ is an important part of the job.

She said: “We always describe our team as a work family, we are here for each other during those celebrations, life’s challenges and darkest times.There can be tough times for the families and midwives. The midwives go through it as well; but we support each other."

The mum-of-two and grandmother-of-four started as a student nurse in Belfast in 1969, then qualified in midwifery in 1973 before moving to Blackpool the following year.

Eileen Shaw started out as a student nurse in 1969, before qualifying as a midwife in 1974

"When I was a teenager and you were thinking about a career, there wasn’t the same choice as now. You either went into hairdressing, office work, teaching or nursing – so I went into nursing.

“When I came to Blackpool I worked for an agency and got a nursing job at Devonshire Road Hospital. I was sent up to the hospital to have my medical.

“There was a new maternity unit so I thought I’d try and have a look around. I was very shy so I don’t know how I managed to do it, but I walked in and asked a lovely lady who showed me around. I was offered a job and that was it.”

Eileen suggests anyone considering a career in midwifery should talk to midwives to learn about the career.

She added: “Once you are qualified, there are several different paths you can take – such as diabetes, mental health, bereavement and healthy diet specialities.