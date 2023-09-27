News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
Body found in alleyway near school
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport

Met Office warning over Storm Agnes still in place but so far it's relatively mild in Blackpool

Residents across Lancashire have been warned to batten down the hatches with the arrival of Storm Agnes at midday today (Wednesday September 27).
By Richard Hunt
Published 27th Sep 2023, 17:18 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 17:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

With a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office, people were advised of the possible effects of strong and disruptive winds.

But by teatime the storm had not been as severe as anticipated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the Blackpool area, Agnes brought a moderate wind and was accompanied by a brief shower, but no more than that.

Most Popular
Storm Agnes arrived with a brief shower in BlackpoolStorm Agnes arrived with a brief shower in Blackpool
Storm Agnes arrived with a brief shower in Blackpool
Read More
Storm Agnes: Lancashire residents told to prepare with blankets and torches as p...

Trams have been running as normal throughout the afternoon, with services completely unaffected so far.

Along the coast Wyre Council had not received any reports of storm-related damage.

The Met Office anticipates the storm to continue throughout the evening until around 7am tomorrow (Thursday September 28).

Worst case scenario

Hide Ad

People are being warned that this will bring possible risk due to flying debris, damage to buildings and potential power cuts, affecting services such as mobile phone coverage as well as transport services, while there will also be a small chance of injuries as well risk of large waves and minor flooding in coastal areas.

Hide Ad

With the weather front expected to stick around for more than 12 hours after teatime, the Met Office is not taking any chances, as Storm Agnes may gather strength later into the evening, overnight or into the morning.

Related topics:Met OfficeResidentsLancashireBlackpoolWyre Council