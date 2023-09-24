The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning ahead of a forecast spell of strong winds which could be ‘significantly disruptive’.

The winds, which are expected to move northeast from Ireland and up towards the North West through Wednesday September 27, pose a risk of being significantly disruptive, according to the Met Office.

Experts have warned that the conditions mean that there is a slight chance that there may be injuries and danger to life from flying debris, damage to buildings such as tiles blown from roofs, power cuts and impacted mobile phone coverage, and minor flooding to coastal roads.