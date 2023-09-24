News you can trust since 1873
Met Office issues yellow weather warning for ‘significantly disruptive’ strong winds in Preston, Blackpool, and Lancashire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning ahead of a forecast spell of strong winds which could be ‘significantly disruptive’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Sep 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 11:20 BST
The winds, which are expected to move northeast from Ireland and up towards the North West through Wednesday September 27, pose a risk of being significantly disruptive, according to the Met Office.

Experts have warned that the conditions mean that there is a slight chance that there may be injuries and danger to life from flying debris, damage to buildings such as tiles blown from roofs, power cuts and impacted mobile phone coverage, and minor flooding to coastal roads.

They have also warned that longer journey times or cancellations are likely due to road, rail, air, and ferry services being affected, while some roads and bridges are likely to close.

