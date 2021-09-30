Mereside Library will reopen and library services will expand after many months of problems caused by Covid-19
Mereside Library will reopen and other Blackpool Council-run libraries will extend their opening hours next week after 18 months of disruption caused by Covid-19.
The library, on Crummock Place, Mereside, has been closed for more than a year, while other libraries, including Central, Layton, Anchorsholme, Palatine, @TheGrange, Moor Park and Revoe have been operating on reduced times.
The changes to these times will come into place on Monday, October 4, the same day the service's annual Libraries Week celebrations are set to begin.
This year’s theme is ‘Taking action, changing lives’ and promises a variety of public and online events, including visits to local schools and the delivery of a special ‘afternoon tea in a bag’ to some 'Library-At-Home' customers.
Councillor Kathryn Benson, cabinet member for community engagement, aspirations and community assets, said: “We know how much our residents value visiting our library buildings and will be happy to see them open for increased hours, and see the return of Mereside Library.
“We are really pleased that many locals have already returned to our libraries over the last few months and hope many more will return to enjoy and utilise the fantastic range of services available.
“The libraries team have been working hard to deliver services and activities whilst ensuring enhanced safety for all those visiting and thank residents for their support and understanding. They look forward to offering an extended in-person service we know many in our communities really benefit from.”
The libraries team have planned a careful extension to the current opening hours, seeking advice from Public Health and council leaders to ensure a safe service, Blackpool Council said.
Mandatory hand sanitising, reduced visitor capacity, limited computer time, and the use of protective screens at counters and around computer terminals will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
NEW OPENING TIMES FOR BLACKPOOL LIBRARIES
Central Library
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 9am to 5pm
Wednesday: 9am to 5pm
Thursday: 9am to 7pm
Friday: Closed
Saturday: 10am to 4pm
Layton Library
Monday: 10am to 4pm
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: 10am to 4pm
Thursday: Closed
Friday: 10am to 4pm
Saturday: 10am to 1pm
Anchorsholme Library
Monday: 10am to 4pm
Tuesday: 10am to 4pm
Wednesday: 10am to 4pm
Thursday: 10am to 4pm
Friday: Closed
Saturday: 10am to 1pm
Palatine Library
Monday: 9am to 5pm
Tuesday: 9am to 5pm
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: Closed
Friday: 9am to 5pm
Saturday: 10am to 4pm
Moor Park
Monday: 9am to 5pm
Tuesday: 9am to 5pm
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: Closed
Friday: 9am to 5pm
Saturday: 10am to 4pm
Mereside
Monday: 10am to 1.00pm
Tuesday: 10am to 1.00pm
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: Closed
Friday: 1pm to 5pm
Saturday: 1pm to 5pm
Revoe
Monday: 1pm to 5pm
Tuesday: 1pm to 5pm
Wednesday: 10am to 1pm
Thursday: Closed
Friday: 1pm to 5pm
Saturday: Closed
@The Grange
Monday: 9am to 4pm
Tuesday: 9am to 4pm
Wednesday: 9am to 4pm
Thursday: 9am to 4pm
Friday: 9am to 4pm
Saturday: Closed