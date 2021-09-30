Mereside Library will reopen and library services will expand after many months of problems caused by Covid-19

Blackpool Central is among the libraries extending its opening hours

The library, on Crummock Place, Mereside, has been closed for more than a year, while other libraries, including Central, Layton, Anchorsholme, Palatine, @TheGrange, Moor Park and Revoe have been operating on reduced times.

The changes to these times will come into place on Monday, October 4, the same day the service's annual Libraries Week celebrations are set to begin.

This year’s theme is ‘Taking action, changing lives’ and promises a variety of public and online events, including visits to local schools and the delivery of a special ‘afternoon tea in a bag’ to some 'Library-At-Home' customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Library services have been up in the air throughout the coronavirus pandemic

Councillor Kathryn Benson, cabinet member for community engagement, aspirations and community assets, said: “We know how much our residents value visiting our library buildings and will be happy to see them open for increased hours, and see the return of Mereside Library.

“We are really pleased that many locals have already returned to our libraries over the last few months and hope many more will return to enjoy and utilise the fantastic range of services available.

“The libraries team have been working hard to deliver services and activities whilst ensuring enhanced safety for all those visiting and thank residents for their support and understanding. They look forward to offering an extended in-person service we know many in our communities really benefit from.”

The libraries team have planned a careful extension to the current opening hours, seeking advice from Public Health and council leaders to ensure a safe service, Blackpool Council said.

Mandatory hand sanitising, reduced visitor capacity, limited computer time, and the use of protective screens at counters and around computer terminals will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

NEW OPENING TIMES FOR BLACKPOOL LIBRARIES

Central Library

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 9am to 5pm

Wednesday: 9am to 5pm

Thursday: 9am to 7pm

Friday: Closed

Saturday: 10am to 4pm

Layton Library

Monday: 10am to 4pm

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 10am to 4pm

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 10am to 4pm

Saturday: 10am to 1pm

Anchorsholme Library

Monday: 10am to 4pm

Tuesday: 10am to 4pm

Wednesday: 10am to 4pm

Thursday: 10am to 4pm

Friday: Closed

Saturday: 10am to 1pm

Palatine Library

Monday: 9am to 5pm

Tuesday: 9am to 5pm

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 9am to 5pm

Saturday: 10am to 4pm

Moor Park

Monday: 9am to 5pm

Tuesday: 9am to 5pm

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 9am to 5pm

Saturday: 10am to 4pm

Mereside

Monday: 10am to 1.00pm

Tuesday: 10am to 1.00pm

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 1pm to 5pm

Saturday: 1pm to 5pm

Revoe

Monday: 1pm to 5pm

Tuesday: 1pm to 5pm

Wednesday: 10am to 1pm

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 1pm to 5pm

Saturday: Closed

@The Grange

Monday: 9am to 4pm

Tuesday: 9am to 4pm

Wednesday: 9am to 4pm

Thursday: 9am to 4pm

Friday: 9am to 4pm