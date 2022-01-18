Menzies eager for green signal on South Fylde rail loop line plan to improve services to St Annes and Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Wendy Morton MP took over responsibility for railways following a reshuffle in December and Mr Menzies is keen to meet with her to discuss how a passing loop can be delivered.

In late November, a Strategic Outline Business Plan, supportive of the proposals, was submitted to the Department for Transport and Mr Menzies believes no time should be lost in making a decision.

He said: “We need a more frequent and more reliable rail service for people in Fylde.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde MP Mark Menzies at St Annes station

“It is absolutely crucial these plans move to the next stage of development as soon as possible to ensure we can secure the investment so badly needed by passengers in Fylde.”

The plans submitted suggest pressing ahead with a loop which would allow trains to pass on the move between Ansdell and Fairhaven and Lytham.

Mr Menzies and his colleague in neighbouring Blackpool South, Scott Benton, are supportive of the proposals, subject of a bid to the Restoring our Railways Fund.

Mr Menzies said: “The plans not only match the Government’s ambitions to make the most of under-used rail routes, they are crucial in terms of our ambitions to level up communities and reduce carbon emissions.

“That is the case we will make to the Minister.”

Mr Menzies is hopeful proposals for a new railway station at Cottam, on the main line between Blackpool and Preston will further strengthen the case for investment on the South Fylde line.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.