As part of Drowning Prevention Week, Mr Menzies joined RLSS UK chief executive Robert Gofton and charity director Lee Heard, lifeguards, Olympian Professor Greg Whyte, Paralympian Ellie Robinson, and more than 50 other Parliamentarians to discuss the importance of spreading water safety awareness, as well as what practical steps could be taken in Fylde to address the issue.

Mr Menzies said: “Living in a coastal community water safety is a really important issue.

“It is vital people, as well as enjoying our fantastic seaside, are aware of the dangers. Preventing drowning is really important and I am grateful to charities like Royal Life Saving Society UK for their education and prevention work.”

Fylde's MP is keen to ensure everything possible is done to prevent drowning accidents

Mr Menzies had the chance to see first-hand lifesaving guidance, including how to use throw lines, how to respect bodies of water, among other resources and also check out the cutting-edge equipment being used to keep our shorelines and lakes safer than ever.

The RLSS UK also showed MPs the charity’s new animation aimed at educating parents and their children about water safety and starting conversations of how their family can enjoy the water safely this summer.

Mr Menzies is keen to see action after two tragic incidents on the sands at St Annes. As well as backing the RLSS campaign he is also calling on HM Coastguard to make a second beach-accessible vehicle available to local Coastguard patrols.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies.

He said: “These vital skills really can save lives and it is important people know how to respond.

“It is equally vital that life-savers in Fylde have the resources they need to respond when incidents do occur.

“I continue to press HM Coastguard to ensure Fylde has the manpower and the equipment needed to respond and prevent further tragedies.”

Damien Moore MP, the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Water Safety chairman, said: “Every drowning is a tragedy, and despite the RLSS UK’s excellent education campaign having reached an estimated 20 million people across the UK, these horrific accidents continue to happen.